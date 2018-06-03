WORKMEN have closed one lane of a busy city road after the appearance of a "dangerous" sinkhole.

Pictures show the small sinkhole cordoned off, with cones and diversion signs directing traffic around the obstacle.

One lane has been closed at the junction of Chepstow Road and Duckpool Road.

Speaking to the Argus, one passer by said: "Workmen told us it is deep and goes back up Duckpool road.

"It's approximately 18 inches by 12 inches.

"They said the road is to be closed today for urgent repairs. It could have been very dangerous.

"The one lane of traffic has been closed and the area cornered off. Workmen have subsequently left."