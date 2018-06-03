THE proposed site for a new £20 million sixth form college in Cwmbran could come into local authority control next month.

Torfaen council is preparing to enter a long-term agreement with the Welsh Government to acquire nearly two acres of land at Grange Road. The ‘super college’ would replace English-medium sixth forms at Cwmbran High, St Albans RC High and Croesyceiliog School.

Several legal arrangements must be agreed before building can begin though, with the school expected to open in September 2020.

The council must be granted a licence to begin remedial works from June 18, with construction of the main build set to begin in the autumn.

The site was provisionally valued at £300,000 on the assumption that there were no abnormal development costs, and that the council would be securing its freehold interest.

But a cabinet report says: “Following extensive site investigations significant infrastructure and abnormal development costs have been identified in respect of the whole site.

“The abnormal costs are mainly attributable to contamination remediation and the creation of a new access to the site.

“Based on external legal advice it is now proposed that the council should acquire a 999-year head lease for the site from Welsh Government rather than the freehold interest.”

The 999-year lease would involve the council paying the six-figure sum and an annual rent of £1.

Before the agreement to lease can be approved, the development must have full planning permission and satisfactory funding arrangements.

A similar agreement to lease will be drawn up between the council and Coleg Gwent, who will oversee the running of the school, for £1 a year.

Coleg Gwent will then be granted an additional 99-year under lease by the council to provide sixth form tuition for the county borough.

Provisional terms of the lease show that Coleg Gwent will be required to keep the building in good condition for the duration of their tenure.

Torfaen council’s cabinet will meet to approve the lease agreements at a meeting on June 5.