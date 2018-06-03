A MONMOUTHSHIRE naturist club hopes to encourage more residents from the area to join and will hold an open day at its Trellech site on Saturday June 16.

Western Sunfolk currently welcomes naturists from as far afield as Ireland and The Netherlands but wants to attract more people from closer to home.

“It’s a wonderful community where everyone looks after each other”, said Ros Clow, who first visited Western Sunfolk with her husband in 1972.

The group’s members take part in the planning, building, and upkeep of all the site’s facilities.

The June 16 event is open to guests of all ages and includes a variety of activities from boules and croquet to sunbathing and swimming.

There will also be the opportunity to try out miniten, a tennis-like game created by, and for, naturists.

Ros is keen to stress to anyone interested that there is no sexual element to naturism, and that the environment at Western Sunfolk is family-friendly.

On June 16, gates open at 10.30am until 4.30pm. Refreshments will be served in the afternoon but guests are welcome to bring a picnic.

It is not compulsory to take your clothes off on your first visit to Western Sunfolk, but guests wishing to use the swimming pool or stay near the pool area will be required to undress.

Before arriving, confirm your attendance and obtain directions by calling 07972385428 or emailing enquiries@westernsunfolk.org.uk