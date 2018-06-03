Tributes have been paid to a “wonderful family man” from Newport.

Former South Wales Argus worker Norman Bolt died on May 8 at the age of 86.

The Ridgeway resident was a popular member of the community who worked at the Argus for 49-and-a-half years, starting out as an office boy aged 14.

He was also a proud Newport County supporter and helped run the refreshments stand at Newport Stadium when the club played there in the 1990s.

After leaving school in 1945, Mr Bolt began working for the Argus at its former High Street office. He would end up staying with the Argus until the mid-1990s, when he retired as the company’s newspaper planner.

In 1950, while he was performing his National Service duties at RAF Innsworth, near Gloucester, he met his wife of 63 years, Angela.

The couple were engaged on her 18th birthday and married two years later.

Mrs Bolt said her husband was a great lover of concert hall and variety shows, and she remembers fondly the couple’s trips to London to watch the Royal Variety Performance in the 1950s.

“We had to apply for tickets and then wait a few weeks to receive a letter in the post”, she said. “The shows were a wonderful occasion. We had to get dressed up in evening wear and then travel to the London Palladium.

“We always kept our eyes open for who was sitting near us, and after the show we waited to see the Queen, who left in a big limousine.”

“Going to those events was a real luxury.”

One of the couple’s daughters, Amanda, remembers a man who was deeply committed to his family.

“No matter what we wanted to do, Dad was always interested”, she said.

“He took me to my first Newport County game when I was 18 months old. We went to almost every home game when I was growing up.

“He always encouraged us and told us that there was nothing we couldn’t achieve.”

Mr Bolt and his family also enjoyed seaside trips and Christmas parties organised by the Argus, where Mrs Bolt also worked for many years.

He spent 25 years attending Maindee Bingo Club, where his wide said he loved to socialise.

“He met people there from all over Newport”, she added.

“He was shy when we first met, but working at the bingo hall brought him out of his shell.”

After retiring, Mr Bolt enjoyed gardening, and was said to have been celebrated by neighbours for bumper tomato crops.

He also spent time with his dog, Snowflake.

“He was a real home bird and all he was interested in was his family”, added his wife.

“Even in hospital that was all he thought about.”

Mr Bolt’s funeral took place on Friday May 25, at St. Woolos’ Cathedral. His family said they were touched to see so many friends and colleagues in attendance.

Mr Bolt is survived by his wife, daughters Amanda and Sarah, and four grandchildren.