THE South Wales Argus Business Awards are open for entries.

Are you part of a growing Gwent business or start-up which has enjoyed a great first year?

Maybe your organisation committed to reducing its environmental impact?

Or perhaps you are particularly proud of your company’s customer service.

We want to hear from you for our awards scheme.

Any business - private, public or third sector - from the Gwent area, can enter.

The awards, which will be celebrating the area’s most innovative companies and business individuals, are set to become a key event in the local business calendar.

Newport Now, the city’s Business Improvement District (BID), has signed up as headline sponsor, which will see two categories solely for businesses trading within the BID area.

These will be Best Bid Independent of the Year and Best Bid National Business of the Year.

Newport-based financial services business Kymin, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, is sponsoring a small business category.

While an Innovative Business of the Year award is being sponsored by Western Power Distribution, and Newport City Council has come forward to sponsor a Lifetime Achievement Award.

MHA Broomfield Alexander has stepped up to sponsor a Family Business of the Year Award and Monmouthshire Building Society is backing a Contribution to the Community Award.

Other awards include: Business of the Year; Young Entrepreneur of the Year; Large Business of the Year; Start Up Business of the Year Award; Environment Business Award; Customer Service Award; and Training and Development Business of the Year.

The awards will be presented at an event at the Newport Centre on September 27.

We are hosting a special official launch event for the awards in June.

As part of the awards event, a drinks reception will be sponsored by St Joseph’s Hospital , with Langstone-based Centurion VAT Specialist Ltd sponsoring the event programme.

To enter, visit www.southwalesargus.co.uk/awards/business2018/

For more information on sponsorship and entry contact Matt Berry on 01633 777043 or Samantha Taylor 01633 777147.