PEOPLE in Wales who live with debilitating and often life-limiting respiratory diseases are set to benefit from a £2.5 million investment in a project that will focus on prevention and treatment.

The money will be used to create a Respiratory Innovation Centre, which will bring together health professionals, academics and business people.

It is hoped that such partnerships will enable the speedier development, testing, and implementation of innovative methods to tackle a range of respiratory illnesses.

And by helping to make new products and services commercially viable, the aim is for the Centre to also help create jobs and support economic growth, as well as stimulating obvious health benefits for patients.

The funding will cover a three-year period, after which time it is expected that the centre will become self-financing by generating profits and by attracting funding from other sources.

The project will be the first innovation centre for respiratory disease in the UK.

It is set to be hosted by either Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board or Hywel Dda University Health Board. Three sites are being considered, and a decision will be made shortly.

Health secretary Vaughan Gething announced the funding, which will come from the Welsh Government.

“Improving the respiratory health of the people of Wales is a major challenge for our healthcare services,” said Mr Gething.

“In 2016-17, eight per cent of the Welsh population reported having a respiratory condition, and respiratory diseases caused just over 15 per cent of deaths in Wales in 2016.

“This new centre will identify promising new ideas to prevent, diagnose and treat respiratory disease, and to help develop them into products and services that can be used by the health service.”

Economy secretary Ken Skates added that the life sciences sector in Wales is “punching well above its weight on a global stage”.

“We have a wealth of academic and entrepreneurial talent here,” he said.

“This investment will help bring together the academic and business worlds to create new products and services to help tackle respiratory disease.

“In the long-term this will help create highly skilled jobs and grow an industry that is already worth around £2 billion to the Welsh economy.”