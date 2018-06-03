THE FAMILY of a 57-year-old driver who died in a car crash have paid tribute to a much loved dad.

Peter Jones died in an accident which closed the A40 Southbound between the Gibralter Tunnels and Dingestow in the early hours of Sunday May 2.

The following tribute was paid by his family: “In memory of a much loved Dad, Son, Uncle and friend. Suddenly passed away on 27th May 18. He will be greatly missed by all. Miss you so much xxxxx.”

Speaking after the accident, a Gwent Police spokesman said: “At approximately 00:20 on May 2 a grey Range Rover was found to have come off the road on the A40 southbound between the Gibraltar tunnels and Dingestow. Officers are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting log number 20 27/05/18.”