A RECORD number of visitors made the most of the weekend’s sunshine to enjoy the treats on offer at the eighth Monmouthshire Food Festival.

As well as the tasty produce on offer, this year visitors were entertained by cooking demonstrations from professional chefs and guide dogs volunteers, bee keeping displays and mixologist sessions.

Charlotte Greig founded the biannual festival four years ago after she fell in love with the castle grounds.

Ms Greig said: “I make sure that there are only a maximum of two of the same type of producer here each time, which gives people choice but also means that the producers want to come back because they make money.”

Nathan Micic, 27, of the award winning Caldicot-based brewers Castles Brewery called the festival important to their business.

“We completely ran out of stock by 3.30pm on Saturday, and we went through £165 worth of pound coins – that’s how much we end up selling here.”

Another award-winning producer at the festival was Cardiff-based street food specialists Goodfillas. Jason Johnston and his wife Charlotte claimed the best street food in Wales 2017 award for their unique Goodfilla snacks.

“We use award winning ingredients from all over Wales,” explained Mr Johnston,

“We offer two products, but we do them really well. We have a sweet Goodfilla, which has Nuttela, peanut butter and sometimes fruit. We also have the savoury version with chorizo, Welsh ham and cheese.”

Mark Turton, meanwhile, owner of the No. 7 Church Street restaurant in Monmouth, was one of the chefs giving a demonstration at the festival.

“I’ll be demonstrating how to do a seafood risotto,” he said.

“It’s just fantastic here, and it’s still just focussed on the food.

Among those enjoying the festival on Sunday were Mair and Steven Hughes.

“We hadn’t heard of this before last year, but now we’ve made a point of coming again,” said Mary, from Cwmbran.

“It’s just such a beautiful setting, and you can pick up so many ideas for ingredients.”

“It’s nice to have a chat with some of the produce specialists too,” added Steven.

The next Monmouthsire Food Festival will be held in October at Caldicot Castle.