ROADS were sealed off and scores of emergency services personnel were deployed to a major 'incident' at Gwent Police headquarters in Cwmbran yesterday.

There was no cause for alarm however - rather, this was an occasion for the curious of all ages to get a close-up look at the work and equipment of a range of those services that help keep us safe, whether at home or at large.

And more than 15,000 people took up the opportunity, with the glorious early June sunshine helping to boost the attendance.

With a section of Turnpike Road cordoned off outside the police headquarters, and many making the trip by car, grass verges in surrounding streets were full of cars for most of the day, and double yellow lines thereabouts were liberally ignored.

No matter. For one day at least, no-one seemed to mind, and with play equipment provided for the younger attendees, across the road in the grounds of Crownbridge School, the atmosphere was relaxed.

South Wales Fire Rescue were doing a brisk trade in offering children the chance to sit in the cab of an appliance with an extendable ladder - courtesy of the crew from Maindee fire station - and the queue was 20-deep for much of the morning and afternoon.

The air was alive with the noise of the sirens from different types of emergency service vehicles too, as said youngsters quite properly found the chance to sound them irresistible.

The title of the event - Behind the Badge: 999 Emergency Services Open Day - fittingly described the occasion, Gwent Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and the Welsh Ambulance Service NHS Trust offering no holds barred access to staff.

People of all ages took the opportunity to quiz officers from all three about their working lives.

Among those staff were a number of police dogs, such as sociable eight-year-old cocker spaniel Buddy - trained in sniffing out drugs, cash and firearms - who eagerly lapped up the attention he was getting from admirers of all ages.

Some of his larger colleagues - the German Shepherds used for tracking purposes - were also thrilling the crowds with displays of their power and agility, under the watchful eyes of their handlers.

Impressive too, was these dogs' fearlessness in chasing down and tackling 'offenders' ,though it must be stressed that no-one was harmed during the thrilling display of their talents.

There was human agility to admire too, as South Wales Fire and Rescue demonstrated rooftop rescue techniques. Everything went smoothly, which is just as well, given that the subject of the 'rescue' was Gwent's Chief Constable Julian Williams.

"It's a fabulous day out. The children have sat in the big fire engine and sounded the siren, and they loved seeing the dogs," said Mark Davies, from Cwmbran, who was with son Ieuan, four, and daughter Carys, three.

"The queue for the ice cream van is a bit too long, but that's nothing really. We brought a picnic and they'll sleep well tonight. It's been great."

Six-year-old Daniel Jones, from Newport, was meanwhile fascinated by the equipment displayed and demonstrated by the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA).

"He's tried on the lifeboatmen's helmet asked them a lot of questions. It's great because you don't usually get to see this sort of thing up close," said mum Denise.

As well as the aforementioned services, many others whose employees and volunteers take to our roads, skies and waters to help keep us safe, were delighted to be kept busy explaining their roles to visitors.

These included the Gwent Police Special Constabulary, Wales Air Ambulance, the Torfaen branch of the Sea Cadets, the Royal Monmouthshire Royal Engineers (Militia), first aid charity St John Wales, Gwent Scouts.