WE ARE reaching a crunch point in Brexit negotiations as the Withdrawal Bill is set to come back to Parliament.

The Government are clearly still all over the place about the customs union and all sorts of other issues and it’s not what the country needs right now.

I was pleased to welcome the Shadow Secretary of State for Brexit, Keir Starmer, to Tillery Valley Foods in recent weeks to listen to what’s really needed on the factory floor.

Places like Gwent deserve a Brexit that puts jobs at the front of the agenda, and instead we’ve got a Government in disarray, putting their own ambitions before the needs of the public.

Although Brexit dominates Parliament, I was proud this week to see the Financial Conduct Authority cave to pressure and commit to consult on an interest rates cap for the rent-to-own sector.

I’ve been campaigning on this since the Christmas before last when I challenged the Prime Minister to stop companies like Bright House charging hard-pressed families sky high interest rates.

The FCA must now follow through and deliver for families up and down the country who need a service that works for them and helps them pay reasonable prices for big ticket items like cookers and cots.

Meanwhile, a steel trade war is developing that could have very real ramifications for our industry at home.

Gwent has a proud steel heritage and many of our workers are still commuting across Wales to work in the industry.

The news that Trump is imposing tariffs for non-US steel in a bid to force favourable trade deals is a worrying development when 31,000 jobs in Britain depend on steel.

The US needs to backtrack from this protectionism. It’s going to mean higher prices all round, for America as well, and we all will lose out.

Back in the constituency, it’s good to see the Heads of the Valleys dualling taking shape around Brynmawr.

In all the inconvenience of it being built, it’s easy to forget how it will make the whole area more attractive for businesses who need good road links and the jobs that follow.

Finally, after a few weeks to recover I’m pleased to say the final total raised from my London Marathon run was £2,779.

It’s going to the Hospice of the Valleys, who provide such fantastic care for hundreds of families every year on our doorstep.

I’m looking forward to visiting them in the weeks ahead and I hope that I’ve done them proud.