A RABBIT who has been searching for a new home for almost seven months is hoping to find her forever happiness this Rabbit Awareness Week.

Pippa, a white domestic rabbit, was found by a member of the public in the middle of a Cardiff street in November 2017. It was feared the rabbit had been away from home for a long period of time, because she was found with bones visible, and patches of fur missing.

She was given treatment by the RSPCA for ear mites, and also given pain relief – and was soon made available for rehoming at the Newport Animal Centre.

However, despite being well looked after for almost seven months at the RSPCA centre in Newport, Pippa the rabbit's search for her forever home continues.

Deborah Simmonds, from the RSPCA Newport Animal Centre, said: “Pippa is a stunning rabbit – who is very friendly with our staff. She's an inquisitive, independent lady, with a big personality.

“Pippa’s looking for a new owner who can continue socialising her, and will give her opportunities to explore.

“We hope she could potentially live with a male rabbit, if they are introduced successfully – and would be well-suited to a family with older children, who would give her the space she needs in a new environment.”

Across England and Wales, in 2017, the RSPCA received 874 abandonment complaints related to rabbits; and the charity fears a lack of understanding around the amount of care rabbits need could be contributing to this “depressing trend”.

The RSPCA has joined forces with a number of partners - including Burgess Pet Care, RWAF, Wood Green - The Animals Charity, PDSA and Blue Cross – to celebrate Rabbit Awareness Week (June 2 - June 10), with the charity hoping the occasion will help Pippa find her forever chance of happiness.

Mrs Simmonds added: “The number of abandoned rabbits dealt with by the RSPCA is a depressing trend. Rabbit Awareness Week is a fantastic time to highlight what fantastic pets these animals make, but also enhance understanding about what owners need to do to care for them properly.

“We hope Rabbit Awareness Week will help flag-up Pippa's story, and entice prospective new owners to come and meet her at our centre. Newport Animal Centre is open every day of the week, except Thursday, and we’re open between 11.30am and 4pm."

More information on Pippa is available via the RSPCA’s ‘Find a Pet’ website.