A FATHER who fought off kidney failure to walk his daughter down the isle has been nominated for our Gwent’s Best Dad award.

Grateful daughters Lauren Payne and Kirsty Fox-Smith said they see their dad, Andrew Payne, as a real-life hero after watching him battle through several bouts of serious illness.

Mr Payne, from Rogerstone, Newport, has fought kidney failure and a brain haemorrhage, but his daughters say he still manages to put other before himself, and has remained the heartbeat of the local community.

Ms Payne, 29, said: “I would like to nominate my dad Andrew Payne for the best dad award.

“It’s me and my sister who he raised and gave us everything we ever needed and wanted.

“Dad worked away as a car transporter, but nine years ago he was diagnosed with end stage kidney failure.

“He lost a lot of weight and we feared he wouldn’t make it, but luckily he had his transplant and was able to walk my sister down the isle six months later.

“Despite his illness he still managed to give my sister the wedding of her dreams.

“Sadly, last year he was rushed to hospital with a bleed on the brain.

“Dad was in ICU for a weeks and we thought we had lost him again.

“But again he was very lucky and pulled through. His memory is still bad but he’s always there for me and my children.

“He even bought us a holiday to Florida Disney World.

“I honestly think he would he will give us his last penny. My dad really is my hero and really is one in a million, and you won’t find many men like him.

“I would love to make him feel worth the world.

Ms Fox-Smith called her dad “the heartbeat of the estate”.

“My dad is my hero,” she added.

“In the past nine years not only has he looked after the entire family, including looking after my daughter and two nephews after school, but he has also been the heartbeat of our estate.

“He has supported friends through the loss of their loved ones all whilst facing severe health issues himself.

“He has fought back from those issues, and is now back supporting everyone again, including his neighbours. No one knows the meaning of family and never giving up like my dad. He’s had a tough few years and needs to know we care about him.”

If you would like to nominate your dad for the award, email a photo of you together, and up to 200 words explaining why he deserves to be crowned our winner, to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk by Wednesday.

The winning prize, courtesy of Celtic Manor Resort, is a round of Footgolf for four people at Caerleon Golf Club, plus lunch for four people at the Celtic Manor Resort worth around £150.

The runner-up will win a pass for four people for one game at Superbowl UK Newport (must include one junior).