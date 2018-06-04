A NEW bar “like no other” will soon open its doors in Newport.

Alex Jones, who lives in Croesyceiliog, will open The Dog House bar in Caerleon this month.

“I started off brewing in my kitchen four years ago,” he said.

“We were brewing about one barrel at a time.

“Then I moved into a small unit in Goytre and then into a bigger unit.

“I then thought I wanted to open a bar and so I did.”

The Dog House will open on the site of the former Bolero’s Wine Bar, in High Street.

Mr Jones said the bar will be “set apart from others”.

“There will be lots of craft beer, real ale, gins, locally-sourced ciders and vodkas,” he added.

“It will set us a part from others because lots of items will be locally sourced.

“I think it will be like no other.”

“And in the next few months we will be opening a kitchen,” he added.

“There will be a vegetarian and vegan options too. I am excited by it all but scared at the same time.”

The Dog House bar will open on June 29.