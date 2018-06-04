THE mother of a Blackwood musician has died just days after he pulled out of a concert.

Manic Street Preachers bassist Nicky Wire was unable to perform at the BBC Biggest weekend on May 25 due to "a serious family illness".

His brother Patrick has announced that their mother Irene Jones died from leukaemia.

There’s a new bright star in the sky tonight. Our dear mother Irene Jones passed away today after a long brave battle with Leukaemia. I m not able to respond to any messages as going offline for a while but if you wish to share a thought or memory please do. We love you mam x — patrick jones (@heretic101) June 1, 2018

Due to a serious family illness Nicky Wire will be unable to perform in Belfast at the BBC Biggest weekend on Friday 25/5, the Manics will still perform with a stand in bass player. — ManicStreetPreachers (@Manics) May 25, 2018

In a previous interview her son Patrick said that Mrs Jones, who lived in Blackwood, was evacuated from London when she was about five-years-old.

She came to stay in Bargoed in the Second World War with a family, she never went home.

Mrs Jones was at the forefront of a campaign to save St David’s Wood from the axe when the Blackwood bypass was built.

She wrote a book that told the story of her dog Sam’s life and his part in the protests.