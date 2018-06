POLICE are appealing for information following the theft of more than £1,100 worth of alcohol from Waitrose in Monmouth.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:40pm on April 29 at the store on Monnow Street.

Officers would like to speak to the men in the CCTV images as they could assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log: 286 30/04/18 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.