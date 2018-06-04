A COFFEE shop has changed hands as a company makes a "change in direction".

Jonathan Hill, founder and managing director of Hi Coffee, says they have decided to leave the branch at Millennium Plaza in Newport, which is located by the footbridge, after two years of trading.

Mr Hill said: "This is a change in direction for us and a strategic decision.

"We've made a decision to pass this particular store on to another coffee vendor who shares similar values of community engagement and good coffee.

"The new owners at the Millennium Plaza store will have exciting plans of their own develop their coffee shop."

The coffee shop is currently undergoing a refit and no details of the new owners have been revealed.

Mr Hill added in a statement that there have been no job losses as a result of the demission.

He added: "With our national expansion currently well underway at train stations across England and Wales right now, the type of coffee store we had there does not fit our long term plans.

"Both Newport Bus Station at Friars Walk and Newport Train Station, which will shortly be refurbished. We will also be trialling our new shopping centre format in Newport in the near future - watch this space."

The company have received messages from customers wishing them all the best in the future.

"We have had a good response," Mr Hill said. "It has been humbling to read comments on social media. It’s great to see."