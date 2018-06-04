A FORMER British Army solider who “brutally raped” a schoolgirl in the 1980s when he was in his late twenties has been jailed for 15 years.

Frederick Cook, 63, of Canford Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, was handed an extended sentence by Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke for the public protection.

Cardiff Crown Court heard he has previous convictions for sex attacks on young girls, including being jailed for 27 months at Norwich Crown Court in 1998 after he was found guilty of indecently assaulting two victims under the age of 14.

And last month, he was convicted at Newport Crown Court of one count of rape.

Prosecutor Alexander Greenwood told the jury of six men and six women that the defendant had carried out an “horrific” sex attack on his victim.

He told them: “This was a brutal incident. The victim was violently raped.”

Mr Greenwood added that Cook’s defence that claiming sex between the two was consensual was the act of a “desperate man” who was telling “a tissue of lies”.

The prosecution said that he had lied to the police when he was questioned about the allegation when he had claimed that he was about the same age as the complainant.

The court heard how the victim had said that Cook “took my childhood from me” and that “I have suffered all my life”.

Mr Greenwood said: “He has an appetite for underage girls.”

Cook, defended by Ieuan Bennett, had denied the charge against him.

In his closing speech to the jury, Mr Bennett had claimed it was far from the “open and shut case” the prosecution had presented to them through the course of the trial.

At his sentencing hearing in Cardiff Crown Court, prosecutor Jenny Yeo said the victim had been left “devastated” by her rape.

Mr Bennett, mitigating for Cook, said: “He still continues to deny the offence.”

His barrister added that his client had served as a soldier in the British Army but was now suffering from “parlous health problems”.

The court heard how Cook has 13 previous convictions for 24 offences, including drugs matters.

Judge Lloyd-Clarke told him he was being made the subject of an extended sentence which is a determinate sentence comprising a custodial term plus an extended period of licence.

She said he would be sentenced to 12 years in jail and would only be eligible for parole after serving two-thirds of that term.

The judge said his extended period of licence would be three years, making a combined sentence of 15 years.

He must also register as a sex offender for life and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely.

Outside the court, a member of the victim’s family said: “I think justice has been served and it will be safer for children to walk the streets now that Cook is behind bars.”