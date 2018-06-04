THE leader of Caerphilly council has called for the UK government to reconsider relocating the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) from the county borough. Last month the DWP announced plans to close five offices in South Wales to relocate 1,700 staff to a new headquarters in Treforest. Of those employees, 225 currently work out of a benefits office in Caerphilly town centre. Councillor David Poole will table a motion at full council this week requesting that Westminster officials enter “meaningful discussions” with the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS). A report, due to go before councillors on June 5, says: “[Cllr Poole] appreciates that the DWP, like local government, are seeking to make changes to their operations in response to ever increasing pressures placed on them from austerity measures imposed by central government. “[Cllr Poole] is disappointed with the decision to relocate jobs out of Caerphilly town and the implications the move will have on the sustainability of the town centre.” The motion, which is backed by nine councillors, also asks for the Welsh Government to support the PCS’s position that the move will have a “devastating impact” on the affected towns. The DWP say that 600 members of staff will be outside the reasonable mobility to travel to the new site daily – a figure disputed by the PCS and Caerphilly AM Hefin David. Speaking last month, Mr David said: “The DWP’s own figures show a third of staff fall outside the reasonable mobility to travel category. “However, the PCS rightly highlight the many staff members who have extensive caring responsibilities. “How is relocating Caerphilly Benefits Centre to Treforest going to help my constituents with caring responsibilities?” Mr David’s counterpart in UK Government, Caerphilly MP Wayne David, has also spoken in opposition to the scheme. “The closure of the Caerphilly office will have a detrimental impact on Caerphilly town centre,” he said last month. “Caerphilly desperately needs more offices, not fewer at a time when efforts are being made to rejuvenate the town centre.” But Alun Cairns, secretary of state for Wales, said the transfer of staff to a purpose-built facility will provide a “positive economic boost” for Treforest and surrounding areas.