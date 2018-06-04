GWENT Police have issued a second 48-hour city centre dispersal order following two more robberies in the area over the weekend.

Both robberies took place on Sunday, May 3, and one youth has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, adding to the arrests of seven other juveniles for the same offence since the start of May.

The new order - which by law can only last 48 hours - covers the Stow Hill area, starting today at 4pm (Monday, June 4), and ending at 4pm on Wednesday, June 6.

It follows a previous 48-hour order which expired at 4pm on Sunday.

The order means police can move on large groups of youths congregating in the city centre, and the move follows a matching 48-hour dispersal order, for Stow Hill ward, which ran over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: "The order is part of ongoing activity against perpetrators of crime and anti-social behaviour in Newport city centre.

"The dispersal order gives Police Officers and Community Support Officers extra powers in dealing with large groups of youths congregating in the City Centre, some of whom intimidate and threaten members of the public.

"Such groups can be directed to leave the City Centre area if they are involved in antisocial behaviour or if officers think their behaviour may lead to antisocial behaviour. If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested."

Sergeant Ian Roberts, of the Newport City Centre policing team, said: “It is important that we continue to police the city centre in a proactive way, in an effort to prevent further offences from being carried out – as part of a wide range of tactics.

“We continue to deploy more uniformed and plain clothes police officers in the area this week, and would urge members of the public to report any offences or concerns they may have to us on 101. If a crime is being committed, please dial 999 immediately.”

The two dispersal orders come on the back of a month of tension in the city centre following the publication of a letter by Newport Business Improvement District (BID).

BID, who represent over 400 city centre businesses, wrote a letter which said the perception of members was that "little or nothing" was being done to solve issues of anti-social behaviour, crime and street begging in the city centre.