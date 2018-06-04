IT HAS now been two years since I was elected to represent the people of South Wales East.

It was a very steep learning curve from running a business to being an Assembly Member.

I must say that it has also been an enjoyable one.

My responsibilities in the Assembly are as chairman of the Petitions Committee and member of the Economy, Infrastructure and Skills Committee.

Also, I am the chairman of a cross party group on innovation and technology.

Being the spokesman for older people also gives me great pleasure, and I hope to play a large part in changing people’s attitudes towards the older generation, the generation that has given the current one a better start in life than they themselves had.

One thing strikes me about the situation regarding leaving the EU - I find it quite unsavoury the way that the negotiations are proceeding, with this Conservative government pitifully holding out a begging bowl to the EU, when actually we are in the stronger position.

At the time of the referendum, the FTSE had us at around 4,000 now we are close to 9,000 which shows that we will be stronger trading with the world, rather than just the EU whose own economic forecasts tell us that now only 10 per cent of growth will come from the EU, with 90 per cent from countries outside of that trading bloc.

Much is being made about the border between Northern and Southern Ireland.

This is regarding border controls and the ability to trade.

Well, the fact of border controls is actually quite different when you look into it.

Of all the goods moving into the EU from countries not part of the EU, only three per cent of goods are subject of border checks, so why are they creating such a fuss about the Irish border?

Vested interests anyone?

Much is made of the situation with the homeless, and quite rightly so.

But why is it that we have 48 different agencies in Wales dealing with homeless people?

These organisations are in receipt of millions from this Welsh Government and in places like mid and west Wales they are bringing in people from England.