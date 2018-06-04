THE first Riverfront Family Cycle ride has been hailed a success after fourteen riders took to two wheels and built up their cycling confidence in the city centre.

The Welsh Cycling project, with support from Newport Live, sees instructors completing loops around Newport city centre with riders who need to build up their confidence.

Participation Officer Sam Richards said the first ride on Saturday, June 2, was "fantastic".

"It's designed for families, those new to cycling or those who have been out of the saddle for a while and want to build up their confidence, "he added.

"The ride is completely traffic free. I think we cross one road, but that's it. So it's all about building confidence for people."

Riverfront Family Cycle rides will now take place every Saturday throughout the summer, beginning at 1pm outside the Riverfront Theatre.