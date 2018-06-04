GWENT Police have announced they will not be reopening their investigation into the Jeremy Thorpe scandal.



A 2015 probe launched into the alleged attempted murder of the former Liberal leader’s gay ex-lover Norman Scott was closed last year.



Gwent Police said they had thought Andrew Newton - who was allegedly hired to kill Mr Scott - was dead. But the force told BBC Four documentary, The Jeremy Thorpe Scandal, which aired on Sunday, June 3, that new information had come to light, suggesting Mr Newton may still be alive.



A spokesman today defended the force’s initial conclusion t, saying officers had “reasonable grounds” to assume he had died. Having now questioned Mr Newton, the force said he was unable to provide any new evidence and the case would not be reopened.



“In conducting its investigation, Gwent Police had reasonable grounds to conclude that Andrew Newton/Hann Redwin was deceased,” a force statement said.



“However, recent information obtained by the force indicated that this may not be correct. Having confirmed his status and whereabouts, officers from Gwent Police spoke to Mr Redwin who is unable to provide any additional evidence to that which has already been obtained in the original inquiry.



“As Mr Redwin’s evidence has already been considered by the CPS prior to this matter being closed, Gwent Police is satisfied that there is no basis to re-refer the matter to the CPS and the investigation remains closed.”



The force clarified that at no point was the original investigation re-opened, instead saying the latest questions were relevant to Operation Velum, centring on claims of police corruption.



Mr Scott, 78, said the force had not “tried hard enough” to look for Mr Newton.



“I thought (Gwent Police) were doing something at last and soon found out that absolutely they weren’t, they were continuing the cover-up as far as I can see,” he told the BBC Four documentary.



There was allegedly a plot to murder Mr Scott, who was in a relationship with Mr Thorpe in the early 1960s.



Mr Thorpe, who died in 2014, was acquitted of conspiracy to murder after an Old Bailey trial in 1979.



Mr Newton was jailed for two years on charges arising from the shooting of Mr Scott’s dog.



He later claimed a “a leading Liberal supporter” paid him £5,000 to kill Mr Scott.