THE CELTIC Manor Resort, which started life as a maternity hospital, is going back to its roots by hosting the Bevan Commission conference to celebrate70 years of the NHS.

Over 60,000 babies were born at Lydia Beynon Hospital, which stood on the current Celtic Manor site, over the course of 42 years, including Sir Terry Matthews, who would go on to transform the institution into one of Wales’ most famous leisure resorts.

The Bevan Commission, a leading health think tank for Wales which is celebrating it's 10th birthday, brings together groups of internationally renowned experts to provide independent, authoritative advice to Welsh Government, NHS Wales and health leaders worldwide.

This year's conference 2018 will reflect upon the origins of the health service, compare devolved health systems across the UK, and discuss how we will ensure that we have a sustainable health and care system which is fit for the future.

The conference will welcome over 300 delegates from Wales, the UK and beyond and will act as a fitting tribute to the origins of the NHS in Wales, and to the former maternity hospital which later became the Celtic Manor Resort.

Sir Terry Matthews, owner of the Celtic Manor Resort. said: "I do love the local history of this part of the world and it always fascinates me to see how many other people who were born at the Lydia Beynon return to celebrate their birthdays and other family occasions with us.”

Helen Howson, Director of the Bevan Commission, said: “The Bevan Commission is committed to upholding the principles of Aneurin Bevan’s prudent and social healthcare system and it is vital that everyone plays their part in this. As a former maternity hospital and a landmark venue for Wales, the Celtic Manor is the perfect place to celebrate this anniversary and look to future health and care innovations emerging across Newport, Wales and beyond.”

Registration for the Bevan Commission International Conference 2018 is still open and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/Bevan18 or email bevan-commission@swansea.ac.uk