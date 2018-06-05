A DAD described as ‘Superman’ has been nominated for our Gwent’s Best Dad award by his young daughter.

Chloe Lavelle, 10, from Cwmbran has nominated her dad Christopher for the award because of everything he does for his daughter.

She said in her nomination: “He has me every weekend and has never missed one day he’s supposed to. Sometimes he’s emotional but that’s OK.”

The 33-year-old father works in Kwan Yick in Newport.

Chloe added: “What I think of my Dad he’s is as smart as Iron Man, as strong as Hulk, as fast as Superman, as brave as Batman and that’s why he’s the best he’s my very own hero.

“He takes me on holiday whenever he can. There are six of us in our family that he takes, so we have to find places we can all go together.

“My favourite place he took me to was Turkey. That was last year.

“When we were there he took us all on a ferry ride for the whole day, which was so much fun.

“Another thing he did when we were in Turkey was go on the water slides with me.

“I nominated my dad because I think he’s just a great dad to me. He’s the nicest person in the world and I think he’s just a great dad.

“I haven’t told him about this nomination, but I did tell my step-mum.

“When he reads this I think he will be very surprised and very happy.

“He does everything he can to make me happy and he always tries to be the best dad, no matter what.”

Jennifer Allen, Chloe’s mum, said: “He is a great dad and is fabulous. He deserves this nomination.

“We split up 10 years ago but he has always been there for us.”

l If you would like to nominate your dad for the award, email a photo of you together, and up to 200 words explaining why he deserves to be crowned our winner, to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk by Wednesday.

The winning prize, courtesy of Celtic Manor Resort, is a round of Footgolf for four people at Caerleon Golf Club, plus lunch for four people at the Celtic Manor Resort worth around £150.

The runner-up will win a pass for four people for one game at Superbowl UK Newport (must include one junior).