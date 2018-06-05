A GRANDSON swindled his own 92-year-old grandfather to help pay for his girlfriend’s boob job, a jury has been told.

Luke Quatrini is on trial accused of conning Clifford Bartlett so he could put down a £500 deposit for “breast surgery” for his partner Emma Hodges.

Prosecutor Emma Harris said the 34-year-old defendant, of Stockton Close, Newport, is accused of five counts of fraud against his grandfather who has since died.

Miss Harris told the jury of five men and seven women that Quatrini’s father Vincent Anthony Quatrini and his brother Richard Quatrini have pleaded guilty to defrauding Mr Bartlett.

Luke Quatrini is also alleged to have used Mr Bartlett’s Nationwide bank card to pay for a Ryanair flight, goods on Amazon, the hiring of portable toilets and building work.

Miss Harris said the alleged offences took place between September 2012 and July 2013 and amounted to the defendant benefitting by more than £1,000.

She told Newport Crown Court: “In September 2012, there was a fire at Luke Quatrini’s parents’ house and the whole family moved to live in Mr Bartlett’s home.”

About a year later, Miss Harris said, the alleged victim’s son Michael, who had power of attorney of his father’s estate, began to notice “suspicious” transactions on his father’s bank account.”

The court heard that Mr Bartlett had been in and out of hospital at the time of the allegations but he did not suffer from any memory loss.

The prosecutor said: “He had not given anyone any permission to use his bank card.”

In a statement made by Mr Bartlett in June 2015, which was read to the court, he said: “I have had all my life savings and pension stolen from me.”

The estimated the loss at between £3,500 to £4,000.

Giving evidence to the court, Michael Bartlett said that at this time his father’s physical state was “fragile but mentally he was very good”.

He added: “He would still read a national newspaper every day and every Sunday he would go to the local club where he would meet his old friends from Newport docks.”

Michael Bartlett told the court how his father had broken down when he had visited him in October 2013.

He said: "He was really upset.

"He started crying, which was most unusual for him.

"He explained that a few days before, a letter had come from his building society to say that one of his standing orders, it was for his electricity, had been rejected and that there was no money left in his account.

"Over £3,000 had gone missing from the account and nobody could understand why."

Luke Quatrini denies all five fraud charges.

He is being defended by his barrister Huw Davies.

Mr Bartlett died in December 2017.

The trial judge is Recorder IWL Jones.

Proceeding.