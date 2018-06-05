THE ANNUAL D-Day Memorial Parade and Service, organised by the Royal Welsh Comrades Association, will take place in the city centre on Wednesday, June 6.

Parade participants will meet outside Wetherspoons, Cambrian Road from 11.30am with the parade leaving at 11.45am to walk the route from Cambrian Road, turning left on the pedestrianised area of Bridge Street then left onto High Street to the D-Day Memorial where a short service will take place.

Mayor of Newport Councillor Malcolm Linton will be attending the event to lay a wreath on behalf of the council.

The Royal Welsh Comrades Association have encouraged members of the public to lend their support to the event by lining the streets to watch the parade.

The D-Day Parade marks the historic date in 1944 when Allied forces launched a combined naval, air and land assault on Nazi-occupied France.

They landed on the Normandy beaches on 6 June, marking the start of a long and bloody campaign to liberate north-west Europe from German occupation in an operation that proved to be a turning point in World War Two.