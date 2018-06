FIRE crews were called to reports of a fire at a school last night.

A number of people reported seeing fire engines at Bassaleg School, which is located on Forge Lane in Newport.

A spokesman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue said: "At 10:04pm on June 4, crews from Duffryn and Malpas were called to the Bassaleg area of Newport.

"On arrival crews confirmed that there was no sign of fire and was deemed a false alarm indicated by an automatic fire system."