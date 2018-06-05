A MAN has died after a man was hit by a 4x4 in Brynmawr.

The incident, which happened last night, involved a pedestrian who was hit by the vehicle on King Street and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "At approximately 9.40pm on Monday, 4th June, we were called to a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in King Street, Brynmawr.

"A 32-year-old local man had collided with a grey Mitsubishi Warrior. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The collision is not being treated as suspicious. Specialist officers are supporting the family of the deceased."