PLANS to turn a vacant sports club in Cwm into a block of flats could be thrown out over insufficient parking.

A planning application seeking to redevelop the former Cwm Sports and Social Club in Marine Street will go before Blaenau Gwent council’s planning committee later this week.

The proposals include five one-bed flats, a single two-bed flat and small alterations to the building’s appearance.

Planning permission to build four residential apartments at the site had previously been granted in June 2016.

But Labour councillor Derrick Bevan has called for clarity of the type of accommodation proposed given concerns over another housing development in his ward.

The additional two apartments proposed in the new scheme has also raised some concerns with the planning officers.

A report says: “The plans submitted indicate that only one parking space will be provided to serve the entire development.

“To accord with supplementary planning guidance (SPG), each flat would require one space per bedroom and, for proposals comprising of multiple flats, one visitor space per five units.

“Therefore, this proposal would require eight spaces for six flats and two visitor spaces. The current proposal provides no additional facilities for motorcycles or bicycles.”

Despite the applicants arguing there would be available parking spaces in the surrounding area, the highways officer says these would be insufficient.

“There are off-street parking bays provided as part of the highway scheme for traffic calming on Marine Street and within nearby public car parks,” the report continues.

“However, these serve the general public, existing residential properties and businesses in Marine Street and cannot be relied upon to provide off-street parking for the proposed residential units.”

The planning officer has recommended that the application is refused as the lack of onsite parking could give rise to increase off-street parking “to the detriment of highway safety”.

Councillors will have their own say on the application when the planning committee meets on Thursday June 7.