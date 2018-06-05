ON Thursday July 5 our National Health Service will be 70 years old.

A range of events are being planned across Wales and the rest of the UK to celebrate the anniversary and the achievements of the NHS since its inception in 1948.

The South Wales Argus will also be marking the occasion, and we would like to hear the stories of patients, families and staff.

Are you old enough to remember what healthcare was like before the NHS was created? Have you had cause to be grateful for the expertise of its consultants, doctors, nurses, therapists, ambulance crews, and other staff?

What was it - or is it - like to work in the NHS?

Anyone who would like to tell us their stories can get in touch by e-mailing newsdesk@gwent-wales.co.uk or calling 01633 777219.