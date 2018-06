SPRING is making way for summer, which has brought a splendid bout of warm weather and sunshine.

To celebrate the fantastic weather we had last week, we’ve selected some of our favourite images taken by our South Wales Argus Camera Club members over the sunny period.

From insects and birds to circling planes and sunsets, we think that these pictures are just excellent.

If you want to join the South Wales Argus Camera Club, just search for us on Facebook.