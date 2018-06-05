WE are absolutely delighted to be able to report that at long last there is to be a direct rail service between Ebbw Vale and Newport.

While we still don’t understand why it has taken such a long time to get a firm commitment for the link, we do welcome this as great news for Newport and for Ebbw Vale - and all the towns and villages on the line in between.

It was 16 years ago that we first pushed for this direct link when there were plans to open the line between Ebbw Vale and Cardiff.

Our initial campaign called for the link to Newport to be opened at the same time.

When that did not happen we kept on pushing and lobbying for the line to be opened as quickly as possible, only to be fobbed off time and time again with myriad excuses..

The announcement yesterday that the line will be opened by 2021 is great news.

We give credit to all the politicians who have lobbied so hard for this over the years and thank them and members of the public for their support for our campaign.

We will keep pushing to make sure this line opens sooner rather than later.

But we will not rest until we welcome the first Ebbw Vale train into Newport.