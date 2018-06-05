A MAN has been arrested after swastika graffiti was sprayed onto parts of the University of South Wales' Newport city campus.

Two swastikas appeared on a wall and pole attached to the university building on the river Usk waterfront during the late May bank holiday weekend.

Alongside one of the swastikas is a message apparently written in support of controversial far right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Lennon, who founded the English Defence League in 2009.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "A 23-year-old man from the Newport area has been arrested on suspicion of arson, racially/religiously aggravated criminal damage, racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment, and the display of threatening and abusive written material with the intent to stir up racial hatred.

"The arrest follows alleged hate crime offences, which took place at locations in Newport over the Bank Holiday Weekend in late May."

The spokesman added: "We would like to thank the public for their assistance."