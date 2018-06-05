A NEW £20million sixth form college in Cwmbran has moved a step close to development after Torfaen’s cabinet approved plans to acquire the site.

The planned college site in Grange Road will come into local authority control next month after cabinet members agreed to approve the proposed acquisition of the land.

At a cabinet meeting yesterday, councillors also agreed to enter into an agreement to lease with Coleg Gwent, which will be responsible for the new 1,000-place school.

This will be granted when construction is complete.

The ‘super college’ would replace English-medium sixth forms at Cwmbran High, St Albans RC High and Croesyceiliog School.

Torfaen council is required to be granted a lease to begin remedial works from June 18, with construction of the main build set to begin in the autumn.

Cllr David Yeowell (Panteg ward) praised the hard work put into preparing the report.

“I also welcome the fact the report connects both Coleg Gwent and us in a very formal way,” he told the meeting.

Cllr Veronica Crick (Croesyceiliog South) said a complex set of legal arrangements needed to be arranged before building work starts on the site. The new sixth form is expected to open in September 2020.

Cllr Anthony Hunt (Panteg), leader of the council, said it was another important step in the progression of the plans.

He said: “Hopefully it’s another step along the way towards establishing a state-of-the-art facility for our young people.”

Cllr Hunt said he would welcome members of the public suggesting new names for the sixth form centre.

A consultation on the name of the school was launched on Monday and will run until July 2.

The final name will be announced when construction starts.

To take part in the consultation visit torfaen.gov.uk.