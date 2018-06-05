A TEENAGE crack cocaine and heroin “street dealer” has been warned by a judge that he could be facing a custodial sentence.

Jordan Bale, 18, of Albany Street, Newport, admitted possession of the two Class A drugs with intent to supply, the offences committed on August 13, 2017.

Recorder IWL Jones told him: “You know as well as I do that you have pleaded guilty to serious offences.”

At Newport Crown Court, he adjourned sentence so that the Probation Service could prepare a pre-sentence report on Bale.

The judge added: “The fact that you are getting bail and that I am adjourning sentence is not a promise or indication of the sentence you could get.

“All options are open. The court wants more information about you.”

Prosecutor Emma Harris confirmed to the judge when asked that Bale was a “street level dealer” and that he was 17-years-old when he was arrested last summer.

She said he has no previous convictions.

The defendant was due to be sentenced but the court heard that because of an administrative error, no pre-sentence report had been prepared.

Bale was not represented by a barrister due to the ongoing strike although his solicitor was in court.

The judge granted the teenager bail on condition that he cooperate with the Probation Service for the preparation of his report.

Sentence was adjourned for three weeks until Monday, June 25.