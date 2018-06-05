NEXT week Monmouthshire will join other local authorities to recognise the vital role of carers.

Carers Week, which runs from Monday, June 11, to Sunday, June 17, an annual campaign to raise awareness of caring, highlights the challenges carers face and acknowledges their contribution to families and communities throughout the UK.

Carers provide many hours of unpaid care so relatives, friends or neighbours can live at home for as long as possible.

Many have given up paid employment to provide support, with some on permanent call.

They look after people with a wide variety of illnesses and disabilities including learning disabilities, physical health problems, dementia, mental illness and autism as well as drug and alcohol addiction.

Carers accumulate valuable knowledge about those they care for so medical and other professionals can use it to inform assessments.

Carers can be of any age, and often a carers’ own health is impacted by their caring role.

The council supports the roles and needs of carers in a number of ways through our carers’ team comprising four staff and a co-ordinator.

In addition, the Monmouthshire Carers’ Project is a partnership with the council, Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations, carers, third sector bodies and the health board.

Third sector partners include Age Cymru Gwent, Carers Trust, the Young Carers Service, Hafal, the Alzheimer’s Society and Building Bridges.

The Project has created two strategies – for adults and for young carers – both influenced and informed by local carers at specially arranged events.

Our carers’ team offers a carer’s needs assessment which is an opportunity to talk about and explore how needs can be supported.

For example, many told us they struggled to provide continence care so recently we arranged a well-attended half day training event, attracting lots of positive feedback.

We encourage carers to keep in touch by registering with the Monmouthshire Carers’ Project.

They will then receive a bi-annual newsletter listing events, training and updates on legislation, discounted access to leisure, and much more.

Events organised during Carers Week include information stands and drop-in sessions at surgeries, a coffee and cake morning at Abergavenny’s Plas Derwen Hotel, spa sessions, a foraging walk and even a concert featuring comedian Owen Money.

During Carers Week national attention will focus on those who unsparingly care for others.

The council will salute their magnificent efforts, but we will also recognise the contribution made by carers throughout the year and continue to work closely to offer our full support.