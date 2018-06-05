THE announcement the long-awaited direct rail link between Newport and Ebbw Vale will be restored in 2021 has been widely welcomed.

The details of the new Wales and Borders franchise, to be run by joint venture KeolisAmey from October this year, were revealed earlier this week - including a promise to bring back the long-missing link in 2021, first with one train and hour and later with two.

The announcement came just a week after the Argus relaunched our get Us Back On Track campaign, calling for the one-mile stretch of track, which was closed to passengers in 1962, to be restored.

Newport West AM Jayne Bryant welcomed the news in the Assembly earlier today, saying: “This announcement is great news, particularly for many of us who campaigned for many years for the Ebbw Vale to Cardiff line to stop in Newport.

“It's gathered a lot of local support, including from the South Wales Argus, which has long campaigned on this issue, and it's a huge boost and will link communities across the region.”

Economy and transport secretary Ken Skates also welcomed the inclusion of the link, saying today: "The South Wales Argus's campaign for Ebbw Vale to Newport services has been successful, and members have achieved what they wished to do over many years, because within the franchise arrangement there will be a train per hour operating between Ebbw Vale and Newport.

"It's something that many people during the consultation exercise said they needed and they wanted, and I'm pleased that we've been able to provide it."

Others to welcome the announcement include Islwyn MP Chris Evans, who called it "very positive news".

“I believe it will be of real benefit to everyone who uses the line, and to the environment if it results in fewer people using their cars," he said. “My main concern is that this promise of an hourly service by 2021 must be kept and the project completed on time to ensure customers and residents are not let down.”

And his Assembly counterpart Rhianon Passmore said: “I have no doubt people right across the length and breadth of Wales will be welcoming the details of this new franchise.

“I know that my constituents want better availability, better reliability and better affordability when they travel. The figures and details outlined in this announcement by Transport for Wales and KeolisAmey are truly exciting, and I can’t wait for it to steam ahead.”

She added: “I would love to see railway under public ownership with the powers for passenger services and infrastructure sustainably and comprehensively devolved to the Welsh Government. Until that is possible, I know that the Welsh Labour Government will ensure that it will take every opportunity to guarantee passengers in Wales get the best possible deal.”

But some have questioned why the contract was given to a private organisation when Labour had previously said rail would be run by a not-for-profit body.

Among them was Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood, who claimed Labour had “done the exact opposite” of its manifesto promise.

Addressing first minister Carwyn Jones in the Assembly today, she asked: “Can you explain, if you believe that the only way to deliver a rail service that works for people in Wales is through a not-for-profit operator, why have you lumbered us with a second-rate private rail service for the next 15 years?”

But the first minister accused Ms Wood of “talking Wales down”.

“Have a look at what is being proposed for Wales and bear in mind that the delivery cost is a good £30 million below the current cost," he said.

“So, actually, this is far better value for money than the current system with Arriva.

“She asks the question again, why was it not the case that this was not set up as a non-for-profit, why is it not the case that a public sector operator is not running the service? Because the law says so. That's why."

Independent South Wales Central AM Neil McEvoy also raised questions over the issue, saying: “The real question really is - why can't it be kept in public ownership, and what will happen to the 1,600 people that Network Rail directly employs in Wales? Will your Labour Government be transferring these to the private multinational corporations?”

Mr Jones replied: “Our first preference would have been to have had a not-for-profit public sector organisation or body able to bid for the franchise.

“That was expressly ruled out by the legislation in Westminster, something that I didn't welcome, neither now nor at the time.

“What we have, however, is a service that will be an excellent service.

“It will improve capacity across the whole of Wales, and everybody will see a positive difference to services.”

He added the contract had been developed alongside rail unions.