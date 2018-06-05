A GRANDSON accused of conning his 92-year-old grandfather out of money to pay for his girlfriend’s boob-job deposit has told a court his grandfather knew about the payments.

Luke Quatrini, 34, of Stockton Close, Newport, is on trial after being accused of conning Clifford Bartlett out of £500 so he could pay a “breast surgery” deposit for his girlfriend Emma Hodges.

Mr Quatrini is also accused of making fraudulent payments on his grandfather’s debit card to pay for Ryanair flight tickets, as well as Portaloo toilets and building tools for work on his family home, as well as clothes bought on Amazon.

Appearing as a witness at Newport Crown Court yesterday, Mr Quatrini said his grandfather gave him permission to use the card.

Defending, Huw Davies asked Mr Quatrini how the deposit for Ms Hodges boob job was paid.

“My grandfather paid it on the telephone. He spoke to the hospital on the phone, then I did. I told them I was going to pay on my grandfather’s card.

“They asked him to confirm with them some of the digits before the transaction could be processed.”

Mr Davies asked: “Did you pressurise your grandfather to make the payment?”

Mr Quatrini replied: “I would never have pressurised my grandfather to do anything for me.”

Mr Quatrini told the court his grandfather had “pressurised” him into booking a holiday with Ryanair and offered to pay for it to give his grandson “a rest” while he recovered from a nervous breakdown.

“He kept on at me and said he would pay for it," Mr Quatrini told the court.

“He was with me when the flights were booked on his card, and he authorised it in the living room of his house.”

Mr Quatrini also said the transactions for the work clothes, tools and Portaloo toilets were all made with his grandfather’s blessing, and that the building society asked for authorisation from Mr Clifford in person over the telephone for each transaction.

Questioning Mr Quatrini for the prosecution, Emma Harris said his grandfather couldn’t have paid for the Ryanair flights on September 25, 2012, because he was in hospital at the time.

Ms Harris said: “Records show he was in hospital from July 15, 2012 to October 15, 2012. Are you saying the medical records are wrong?”

Mr Quatrini replied: “No, I’m saying that at the time the transaction was made he was present. He was at his address.”

In her final statement to the jury, Ms Harris said this was a case of the defendant taking advantage of the frailty and trust of a “family man” who was in and out of hospital.

“But Mr Bartlett was sharp enough to know when he was being taken advantage of,” said Ms Harris.

“He offered his family shelter when they needed it. The defendant repaid this by taking advantage of him.”

Summing up for the defence, Mr Davies told the jury: “Elderly people sometimes become confused.

“We have heard that Clifford Barrett was drinking large amounts of whiskey daily.

“It is inconceivable that the building society would have proceeded to rinse Mr Clifford’s account of money unless authorisation had been given.”

Mr Bartlett passed away in December, 2017.

The trial continues.