MONMOUTH MP David Davies recently swapped his briefcase for a mailbag when he sampled life as a Chepstow postal worker.

The Royal Mail invited Mr Davies to join a local postman, Ian Williams, on his rounds to learn more about the challenges of delivering mail to Monmouthshire’s homes and businesses, six days a week.

Mr Davies thanked the Royal Mail for performing this “vital service”.

“I wanted to get a better understanding of the work that goes into delivering mail on a daily basis, come rain or shine”, Mr Davies said.

“Postmen and women perform a vital service and are much appreciated in the community. I certainly thank them for the great job they do.”

Royal Mail Delivery Manager Ben Fowler, who briefed Mr Davies at the start of his round, said he was glad the visit gave Royal Mail an opportunity to show how the organisation was continuing to modernise.