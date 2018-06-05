NEWPORT residents are being urged to help secure the future of the Transporter Bridge by backing a crowdfunding push.

Newport City Council and the Friends of the Bridge group are working together and encouraging community members to pitch in and help raise £100,000 for the 112-year-old bridge.

Cabinet member for culture and leisure Cllr Deb Harvey said “Our city has more than 145,000 residents.

“If everyone gave just £1 each we would smash our target.”

A midsummer event on June 21 - the longest day of the year - will kick-start the crowdfunding campaign.

People will be able to watch the sunset from the upper levels of the bridge, and live music will be performed by City of Newport Male Choir.

Regular crossings will take place until 7pm, followed by pedestrian only gondola crossings from 8pm until 9.30pm.

Newport Transporter Bridge - which opened in 1906 - is one of only six operational transporter bridges worldwide.

A total of £1m has previously been awarded by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), but more is needed for maintenance costs - particularly repairs to the Victorian gondola.

The council hopes that with enough local support they can attract further funding from HLF to protect the 197 metre long bridge.

Cllr Deb Harvey, added: “We know the Transporter Bridge is loved by many people, not only in Newport, but across the world.

“We are launching what is essentially a crowdfunding scheme to ensure it stands on the banks of the River Usk for future generations to come.”

Streetscene operator Chris Goddard has contributed by allowing an award-winning image of the bridge to be used on postcards and other merchandise.

These will be on sale at the bridge’s visitor centre.

“This is a piece of our history,” added Cllr Deb Harvey.

“We need to show the Heritage Lottery Fund it is not wasting its investment and we are doing our bit to raise the money.

“It would be great if everyone felt this is their Transporter Bridge too and had a stake in its future.

“We would love to see fundraising events in schools and by local businesses as well as people making donations.”

The fundraising is being looked after by Friends of Newport Bridge.

Tickets for the midsummer event cost £5 for adults and £3 for children. They are limited and must be reserved before the night.

To reserve a ticket email your contact details and number of tickets needed to transporter.bridge@newport.gov.uk