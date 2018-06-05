THE full route of the 2018 OVO Energy Tour of Britain has been unveiled.

The first stage of Britain’s biggest professional cycle race will end in Newport on September 2, as the Argus previously reported.

And they will tackle the 800-metre, nine per cent average gradient climb of Belmont Hill on the outskirts of Newport inside the final 10 kilometres of racing, it was revealed yesterday.

The race will see 120 of the world’s top professional cyclists begin in South Wales for the first time, as they set off from Carmarthen, before travelling through Brecon and Usk ahead of the stage finish in the city.

Commenting on the launch, Julie Harrington, chief executive of British Cycling said; “The OVO Energy Tour of Britain goes from strength to strength as a mainstay of the British sporting year which attracts new fans across the country to our fantastic sport.

"The 2018 route is one which will really capture the imagination of everyone, whether they cheer from the roadside or watch on television.”

“This year we have worked hard to create an innovative and unpredictable route, with several surprises in store throughout the race,” added race director Mick Bennett.

“Several stages have stings in the tail; climbs positioned towards the finale of Stages One, Two and Three will keep the outcome up in the air until the very end."