IT TOOK 16 years, but the Argus' campaigning for the direct rail link from Newport to Ebbw Vale seems to have finally paid off.

In case you missed it, the restoration of the link, which has been closed to passengers for 56 years, has been included in the new Wales and Borders rail contract announced this week - just a week after we re-launched our Get Us Back On Track campaign.

Of course we can't claim to be entirely responsible for the decision which, realistically, would have been taken some time ago, but that it's being done at all is cause for celebration.

But of course it's not all ideal - the link won't be restored until 2021, so for the next three years passengers will have to continue using buses, going via Cardiff or driving. We think the one-mile stretch of track should be brought back into use sooner.

Much of the other elements of the new contract, including replacing every single train and setting up a series of new stations in Cardiff, which could be a godsend for people like yours truly who have lost days of their life in traffic on the way to Cardiff Bay, are genuinely exciting and will make a real difference to commuters in Wales.

I defy anyone to argue the current contract run by Arriva is up to snuff - I only ever use a train once in a while, but whenever I do it's clear we're being fobbed off with chronic overcrowding and trains held together with chewing gum and prayers. This isn't entirely Arriva's fault, as for some reason they were awarded the contract on the basis there would be no growth in passenger numbers over the 15-year period, which was a baffling decision to say the least.

But, as always, the real proof will be in the pudding.

We've been promised the Newport to Ebbw Vale link before and it hasn't materialised, so the onus is on KeolisAmey and Transport for Wales to make good on their promises.

The optimistic outlook points to Keolis' record running projects including the London Docklands light railway - which apparently runs like clockwork - and Nottingham's tram system - which I can say from experience is as efficient as you could expect a public transport system to be - gives reason to be positive.

But these things are rarely simple.

I'm sure there were similar celebrations when the Welsh Government said the Newport to Ebbw Vale link would be open in time for the 2010 Ryder Cup - and we all know how that went.

When they take over the contract in October KeolisAmey will have control of Wales' trains for the next 15 years, so breaking one of their very first promises would not be a very good start.

With a bit of luck we'll all be enjoying the trip up to Ebbw Vale and back on a brand spanking new train by 2021 - or hopefully earlier.

But let's keep an eye on it to make sure it happens.

- As is always the way, it's not all been good news, with widespread reports the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon is set to be scrapped.

Once again, this shows a distinct lack of interest in doing anything for Wales on the part of the UK Government.

It's easy to wonder if the scheme would have got the go-ahead years ago if it was situated in, say, Southend.

Welsh secretary Alun Cairns has apparently said the project would have been far too expensive.

But this is an extremely short-term view - yes, green energy might end up costing more, but the price we pay in environmental terms of relying on fossil fuels is far greater.

But apparently the future isn't something Westminster are that bothered about - which is no great surprise when you consider recent events.

Once again, Wales loses out. Isn't that always the way?