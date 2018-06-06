TODAY is your last chance to submit an entry for our Gwent’s Best Dad competition.

We have revived the competition to find the most inspirational dads in the region.

So if you think your father the best dad in Gwent, here’s your final chance to prove it.

We want you to send us a photo of you together and tell us, in up to 200 words, why your dad deserves to be crowned Gwent’s Best Dad.

We will feature the best entries on our website and in the paper ahead of Father’s Day on Sunday June 17.

The winning prize, courtesy of Celtic Manor Resort, is a round of Footgolf for four people at Caerleon Golf Club, plus lunch for four people at the Celtic Manor Resort worth around £150

The runner-up will win a pass for four people for one game at Superbowl UK Newport (must include one junior).

When the Argus previously held the competition in 2011, Pontypool dad-of-two John Payne was named Gwent’s Best Dad.

He was nominated by his daughter Lee Cora Vaughan, who described him as “simply wonderful” Mr Payne helped her raise her 10-year-old son.

She also called the grandfather-of-two a great support to the whole family, adding: “He will do his utmost to assist whenever he can.

“He’s amazing and has been my rock. I would be lost without him. This is the best way I can show my dad just how much he means to me and Nicholas.”

To enter, email a photo of you and your dad, along with up to 200 words on why he deserves to win, to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk with your name, age, where you and your dad are from, and a contact phone number.

A small team of Argus editorial staff will then pick a winner.