AN ARMY of green-fingered volunteers is this week transforming Usk ahead of this year’s ‘In Bloom’ flower competitions.

Usk will be competing in the Communities in Bloom International Challenge against towns from Ireland, Canada, Italy and Hungary.

Tony Kear, chairman of Usk in Bloom, praised the “invaluable” hard work of everyone involved.

“Usk is famous for its community”, Mr Kear said.

“Everybody wants to do their bit.

“We appreciate it and the town appreciates it.”

A core group of around 25 volunteers works alongside Usk in Bloom’s committee, but other part-time helpers are always on hand to lend their expertise and skills.

Several players from Usk RFC have also been helping with the heavy lifting, and other residents have been sprucing up the town’s bins and flower planters with a fresh coat of paint.

“Their help is invaluable”, Mr Kear said.

“Without it we would struggle.”

This sense of togetherness is very important, as the judges will not only be awarding marks for the floral displays – things like tidiness and community involvement will also be evaluated.

The town’s young residents have also been busy, with Scout and Brownie groups taking part in monthly litter picks to ensure Usk maintains the standard of excellence for which it has become renowned.

Usk won its fifth gold award at last year’s Britain in Bloom competition, cementing its reputation as one of the domestic contest’s heavyweights.

Another gold medal in the Wales in Bloom competition extended Usk’s record in that competition to 37 wins in a row.

International judging begins in Usk on June 27.