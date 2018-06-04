TOMORROW is the premiere for a musical comedy based on the life of Newport suffragette Lady Rhondda.

Tickets have sold out for the debut of the Welsh National Opera’s Rhondda Rips It Up! at The Riverfront Theatre.

The unique, all-female production celebrates the life of Margaret Haig Thomas, also known as Lady Rhondda.

Madeleine Shaw will star as the leading lady - well-known for attempting to blow up a post box on Risca Road - with Lesley Garrett playing the master of ceremonies.

The music is composed by Elena Langer and Emma Jenkins, with ABP sponsoring the event.

Matthew Kennerley, of ABP, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the world premiere performance of Rhondda Rips it Up!

“It promises to be a wonderful occasion celebrating the life and incredible achievements of the remarkable Margaret Haig Thomas.

“It is fitting that her legacy is celebrated in her home town before her story is taken on tour to audiences across Wales and England.”

Pupils from John Frost school will be singing at the theatre, at 5.30pm and 6.30pm, with a brief performance from the Community Chorus at 6.50pm.

There will also be a sing along at 6.30pm, before the production’s premiere at 7.30pm.

If you didn’t manage to get a ticket fear not.

Rhondda Rips It Up! will be touring venues throughout the UK until November, including a performance at Cardiff’s New Theatre on June 14.