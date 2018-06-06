DEMAND for new flats in Newport’s former passport office has been so high the first six have sold without even being marketed.

Treforest Properties is currently converting Olympia House in Upper Dock Street - which has been empty since 2013 - into 62 flats, as well as four commercial units on the ground floor.

And demand has been astonishing, with the first phase of six flats selling without even being advertised.

Director Richard Hayward said: “The demand for the flats is quite amazing.

“We sold out of the first phase of six flats before they even went on the market. There was no advertising of any kind, but they sold right away.

“Demand is far outstripping supply.

“I’ve never known this in the 40 years I’ve been working here.”

Saying this was “important news for Newport”, Mr Hayward added a number of different types of buyers were expressing interest in the flats.

“We’ve got a mix of investors and people who want them to live in because they want to live in the city centre,” he said.

“Newport is becoming a lifestyle town. I can’t believe that’s happening, but it finally is.

“That’s good news for traders and its especially good news for the council who have tried very hard to build up the city.”

He added the flats in the building are priced at £155,000 for two bedrooms or £145,000 for one - with more to come onto the market in July.

The news comes as property experts have said the housing market in Newport and the surrounding area is in the midst of a massive boom, with demand skyrocketing and prices increasingly rapidly alongside, with the average sale now completing in just 52 days - down a third from 72 days.

But this has also meant waiting lists for new homes in the city, estate agents have said.

The trend has largely been credited to the impending scrapping of the tolls on the two Severn bridges, with people who work in Bristol and the south west of England, where some homes can cost twice as much as in Newport, snapping up homes in south east Wales, where prices are still significantly cheaper than over the estuary, no longer faced with having to shell out for tolls on a daily basis.

Similar trends have reportedly been seen in Monmouthshire towns Caldicot and Magor and other areas east of Newport.

A date the tolls will end is yet to be announced, but the UK Government has said it will be by the end of 2018.