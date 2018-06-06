A COUPLE are locked in a battle with Torfaen council over a caged area they built for their pet cats.

Amber Wood and Chris Jones have lived at their home in Channel View, Penygarn, for five years and built a cat run for their seven cats in October.

They said they did this on the advice of an RSPCA officer after several incidents involving their cats becoming stuck in trees, unable to get down.

The couple say they called the council before the building began, and, after consultation with the local authority, then erected a metal frame with a mesh, on top of a small brick wall.

So, they added, it came as a shock when they were informed by Torfaen County Borough Council that an investigation was under way following a complaint.

Mr Jones said: “We received a letter that referred to another letter we didn’t receive stating that we had to take it down.

“We were first told we needed planning permission, then we were told it comes under the general permitted development order, then they changed their mind again and forced us to apply for a lawful development certificate, at a cost of £190.”

The application was refused by the council on May 11.

Miss Wood said: “They made the point that the structure has to be the same material as the house where practicable.

“But they have ignored ‘where practicable’ because it’s a cage and it’s made out of metal.”

“We are being messed around,” Mr Jones added.

“It’s a structure but it’s not an extension because it’s a cage, an enclosure and it doesn’t add value or enjoyment to the property.”

Mr Jones also said of the enclosure, which measures 12ft by 12ft, and is 8ft high, on a 1.5ft brick wall: “We built it after the sixth time one of the cats got stuck in a tree.

“The fire service spent an entire day here, as did an RSPCA officer.

“It has stopped them being a nuisance.”

He said he wanted the council to stop causing them “distress”.

“An enforcement officer on the phone said that they are going to spend someone down to tear it down,” he added.

A council spokesman said: “We investigated this structure following a complaint and found it to be a breach of planning control.

“An application was submitted in an effort to establish that the development was lawful, however, this was refused and the homeowner has the right to appeal this decision to the Welsh Government.

“No enforcement notice has been issued requiring the removal of the structure to date, however, if a notice is issued, the homeowner would have the right to appeal this decision.”

The couple are now in the process of appealing the council’s decision with the Welsh Government.