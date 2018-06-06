WITH the summer solstice on June 21, the evenings afford the time to enjoy any late sunshine with a view to stargazing under the June night sky.

During the second half of June, we have a great chance to view Saturn.

Saturn never gains great elevation in our skies, so you will need to attain the best view of the southern aspect of the sky as possible.

To locate Saturn, first find the constellation of Sagittarius, and in particular, a star in the “lid” of the so-called “Teapot”, a formation of stars within the Archer.

The star, Kaus Borealis, is bright and relatively easy to spot.

After finding Kaus Borealis, sweep your gaze upwards and you should locate Saturn. In a pair of binoculars, you should be able to make out Saturn’s ring system which at present, is tilted and fairly open, so you should be able to see a distinct gap between the planet and the limit of the rings.

A small telescope will easily yield the rings, and mid-month, using Saturn as a clock face, gazing outward from the planet at 1 to 2pm, you should be able to spot Titan, Saturn’s largest moon.

Moon phases: Third Quarter June 6; New Moon June 13; First Quarter June 20; Full Moon June 28. Start of June: Sun rises at 5am. Sets at 9.20pm. End of June: Sun rises at 4.57am. Sets at 9.33pm.