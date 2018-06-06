POLICE are searching for three youngsters after a rock was thrown at a moving car, smashing its windscreen.

The object, believed to be a rock, was thrown at a Red Citroen C1 in Blackwood. Fortunately no-one was injured.

A police spokesman said: "Three young boys were seen in the area at the time of the incident.

"One is described as being approximately 12 years old, of small build with dark hair. He was wearing a grey tracksuit and black trainers.

"Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call 101 quoting log 428 30/05/18."