A GRANDSON is facing jail for stealing his grandad's life savings to pay for his girlfriend's boob job - despite telling a court the 92-year-old personally authorised payment to a private cosmetic surgery clinic.

Luke Quatrini, 34, of St Julians in Newport, claimed his retired docker grandad agreed pay a £500 deposit for the breast augmentation surgery.

But a jury at Newport Crown Court didn't believe widower Clifford Bartlett would splash out his savings to pay for the boob job for his girlfriend Emma Hodges.

Aspiring model Emma later posed for a series of racy underwear shots showing her wearing just lacy bras and knickers.

Quatrini moved in with grandfather Mr Bartlett after a fire at his family home - and began stealing the pensioner's life savings to pay for the surgery.

Quatrini said: "I asked my grandfather if he could pay the deposit for me because I hadn't had my first wage packet and he'd be repaid as soon as I had the money.

"He said 'no problem at all' and he paid over the phone and spoke to the hospital."

“My grandfather paid it on the telephone. He spoke to the hospital on the phone, then I did. I told them I was going to pay on my grandfather’s card.

“They asked him to confirm with them some of the digits before the transaction could be processed.”

Defending barrister Huw Davies asked: “Did you pressurise your grandfather to make the payment?”

Quatrini denied pressuring or misleading his grandfather into making the payment, and said the pensioner was "a very helpful man".

He also said his grandfather "pressured" him into taking his money to pay for Ryanair flights to and from Spain after Quatrini had a breakdown due to sleep deprivation.

Quatrini said: "For about a week my grandfather was pressuring me, saying 'I'll pay for it for you to go away, you need a break'.

Mr Bartlett's Visa debit card was also used to pay for clothes on Amazon as well as building work and a portaloo after Quatrini's family home caught fire and needed renovation.

Quatrini said on every occasion he used his grandfather's card he had been at his side and had given "verbal authorisation".

He said: "When we were rebuilding our home my grandfather said 'If there's anything I can do to help or assist you I will'.

Quatrini added his grandfather "used to forget things when he had a drink".

But prosecutor Emma Harries disputed Quatrini's account - and said Mr Bartlett had "no idea" his debit card was being used.

Prosecutor Emma Harries said the crimes took place over 10 months after Quatrini moved in to his grandfather's house in Newport, South Wales, in 2012 after a fire at his family home.

Miss Harries said: "He had not given anyone permission to use his card."

She said Mr Bartlett had scored 29 out of 30 on a memory test and despite being physically frail, the former docks worker had a "sharp mind".

Ms Harries added: "His body was failing him. But his mind was sharp. Sharp enough to know when he was being taken advantage of."

The court heard £3,000 went missing from the life savings - and left retired docks worker Mr Bartlett without money to pay his household bills.

Newport Crown Court heard former docks worker Mr Bartlett - who died last year - broke down in tears after believing his own family was stealing from him.

The jury also heard Quatrini’s father Vincent Anthony Quatrini and his brother Richard Quatrini had already pleaded guilty to defrauding Mr Bartlett.

But today, Luke Quatrini was found guilty of five counts of fraud after a jury took less than three hours.

He will be sentenced on July 18 and was released on bail.